NOR'EASTER

Amtrak begins restoring service following nor'easter

Amtrak begins restoring service following nor'easter. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 3, 2018.

NEW YORK --
Amtrak is beginning to restore service after it came to a complete halt on the Northeast Corridor at the height of the storm Friday.

Modified service was restored between Washington, D.C. and New York City after 11 a.m.

Service from New York to Boston is expected to resume this morning.

Amtrak's Keystone service that runs to and from New York, Philadelphia and Harrisburg is also operating on a modified plan.

Amtrak said passengers with travel plans may adjust their plans or review refund information through Amtrak.com, smartphone apps or by calling 800-USA-Rail.
