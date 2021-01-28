weather

AccuWeather Alert: Arctic blast may be followed by a big snowstorm

Friday will be the coldest day in 2 years, AccuWeather says, and snow could arrive by Sunday night
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coldest morning of the winter thus far is expected for Friday, and before the weekend is over, we could see the start of a significant winter storm.

Winds will kick up as the coldest air mass of the season arrives.

City urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme cold

Temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits overnight and with the wind chills, it is going to feel below zero across most of the Tri-State area.

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says Friday will be our coldest day in 2 years, as much as 16 degrees below average.



That blast of bitter Arctic air will stay with us into the weekend, although no record-breaking is expected.

The cold air will set the stage for a potential snowstorm early next week.

AccuWeather is tracking a system that will cross the country to the mid-Atlantic coast. Forecast models show an increasing threat for a significant and potentially prolonged coastal storm system to impact the region starting late Sunday into Tuesday.

Lee says it's hard to pinpoint snowfall totals this early, but he says there's a 40% chance of a 6-10 inches snowfall for parts of the Tri-State area.

Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates on the forecast over the weekend!

"Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

