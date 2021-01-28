AccuWeather Alert: Arctic blast may be followed by a big snowstorm

Winds will kick up as the coldest air mass of the season arrives.
Temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits overnight and with the wind chills, it is going to feel below zero across most of the Tri-State area.
Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says Friday will be our coldest day in 2 years, as much as 16 degrees below average.
That blast of bitter Arctic air will stay with us into the weekend, although no record-breaking is expected.
The cold air will set the stage for a potential snowstorm early next week.
AccuWeather is tracking a system that will cross the country to the mid-Atlantic coast. Forecast models show an increasing threat for a significant and potentially prolonged coastal storm system to impact the region starting late Sunday into Tuesday.
Lee says it's hard to pinpoint snowfall totals this early, but he says there's a 40% chance of a 6-10 inches snowfall for parts of the Tri-State area.
