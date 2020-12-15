Weather

Are snow days over? Here's the plan for New York City schools

With a snow storm approaching, Mayor de Blasio answers the question whether NYC schools will close
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday confirmed New York City schools will be open for in-person learning Wednesday ahead of a major winter storm.

"However, Thursday is a different story," he said.

Even if there is a snow day on Thursday, de Blasio said it technically won't be a snow day since students will be able to revert to all-remote and learn from home. He says they will get an updated look at 6 p.m. Wednesday on whether or not to open schools for Thursday.

"We are about to potentially experience what we have never experienced before in NYC history," de Blasio said Tuesday. "If we did have a snow day, meaning kids couldn't physically go to school, we still have remote learning in place."

The mayor advised parents to be ready with an alternative plan for Thursday if the city has to close school buildings.

"Obviously remote education will be there for all kids," de Blasio said. "It's not like the school day of old. Kids will have that option, whether they are happy about it or not. They will have learning Thursday either way. As someone who cares about education, I am proud to say it is a remote learning day for all students if we end up having to cancel in-person education."
De Blasio said snow days for kids these days are a "thing of the past."

"Someone said to me the other day they felt kind of forlorn," he said. "It ends the snow day as we know it as kids, looked forward to a day off. Yes that's true, that's now going to be a thing of the past, even when kids are home because they will be learning. I'm kind of sad for the kids on one hand, on the other hand we got a lot of learning that needs to be done, a lot of catching up, so it's the right thing to do."

The mayor reiterated that Wednesday is open for in-person learning, but Thursday is still up in the air.

"We certainly will alert parents and families as quickly as when we have a final determination," de Blasio said.

