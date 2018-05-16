WEATHER

At least 3 dead after NY area storms topple trees onto vehicles

Jim Dolan reports on the storm damage in Newburgh, NY.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The powerful storms that moved through the New York area Tuesday left at least three people dead, including an 11-year-old girl in Orange County, New York.

The girl and her mother had arrived home on Robinson Avenue in Newburgh at about 4:15 p.m. and were unloading the car when police say the wind caused a large tree to topple onto the vehicle.

The girl was extricated from the car by the fire department and transported to St. Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The mother suffered minor injuries.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Two people were killed in Connecticut. Authorities say a person died when a tree fell on a car on Brush Hill Road in New Fairfield.

In Danbury, a man was doing yard work at a residence at Candlewood Lake when he saw the storm and decided to shelter in his pickup truck.

A tree fell on the truck and he was killed.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton also says a teenager suffered serious injuries when he was hit by the roof of a dugout on a baseball field.

