soooo a bad thunderstorm is approaching and everyone waiting for Beyonce and Jay Z at MetLife stadium has to get out of our seats to seek shelter immediately omg pic.twitter.com/q4JzcT3lq3 — Cristina Everett (@cristinaeverett) August 3, 2018

Severe weather forced fans at Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert out of their seats to wait inside MetLife Stadium because of bad weather in the area.Officials said Thursday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey - where the New York Giants and New York Jets play - that concertgoers must head inside while it rained before the performers took the stage. Officials said a thunderstorm was on its way.DJ Khaled performed Thursday, bringing Fabolous, Jim Jones, Bazzi and Freeway onstage. The duo Chloe x Halle, who are signed to Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment, also performed.It was not clear if Beyonce and Jay-Z would still take the stage Thursday. They also have a show planned Friday at MetLife.