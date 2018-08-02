WEATHER

Bad weather forces Beyonce and Jay-Z concert fans inside MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey --
Severe weather forced fans at Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert out of their seats to wait inside MetLife Stadium because of bad weather in the area.

Officials said Thursday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey - where the New York Giants and New York Jets play - that concertgoers must head inside while it rained before the performers took the stage. Officials said a thunderstorm was on its way.

DJ Khaled performed Thursday, bringing Fabolous, Jim Jones, Bazzi and Freeway onstage. The duo Chloe x Halle, who are signed to Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment, also performed.

It was not clear if Beyonce and Jay-Z would still take the stage Thursday. They also have a show planned Friday at MetLife.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherbeyoncejay zweatherEast RutherfordNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Recent rain contributes to growing mosquito concerns
Photos from the wildfires across California
Watch: Little boy can't stand Texas heat wave
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Weather
Top Stories
Sergeant placed on modified duty after shooting man in Brooklyn
AMBER ALERT: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
1 dead, 17-year-old in custody after hit-and-run in Huntington
Heartbroken brother speaks out about killing of Bronx teen
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
Bystanders watch as mother throws young daughter off bridge
Self-professed serial killer hears voices, lawyer says
NYC: Victim of peace officer sex assault can't sue
Show More
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
Divers rescue jumper, good Samaritan from East River
Duo wanted for putting man in headlock, robbing him in Brooklyn
Fire damages NJ playground for kids with special needs
Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale
More News