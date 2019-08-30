Beachgoers flock to Jersey Shore for Labor Day weekend

JERSEY SHORE (WABC) -- Beachgoers and businesses are hoping for great weather this weekend, as the Jersey Shore prepares for its final weekend before the unofficial end of summer.It's a popular destination for Labor Day weekend, but officials warn of the potential for rough seas and rip currents."We are a little concerned about the water conditions," Sea Isle Beach Patrol Chief Renny Steele said. "You can see today we are flying the yellow flag which is a medium hazard, but with the storms down south and when they are going to hit here and change the surf conditions, that is a concern for us."Kids and their parents are soaking up those last days in the sun before school starts."We love to bike ride, you know, and figure out the new stuff that is around here," said Sal Sollena, of Woolwich Township. "And when we go to the beach, we like to thank the lifeguards for being there and looking out for us."Business owners say Labor Day Weekend is always a money maker, and they are ready for the crowds."It is the third busiest weekend of the summer," said Steve Mchale, who owns The Big Dipper Ice Cream and Shakes. "First is the Fourth of July, then Memorial Day, and we like to close if off with Labor Day. So we are hoping to go out with a bang."If you're headed down the shore, Chief Steele has some advice that could save your life."You have heard it a thousand times, swim in front of a lifeguard," he said. "Besides that, talk to the lifeguard about whether you should be body surfing dependent upon the surf conditions."Back on the beach, the fun continues with everyone hoping the hours over the next several days wind down as slow as possible because next week, it's back to reality."Back to work, back to school, back to the every day," Pennsylvania resident Kate Kinek said. "So we are just getting in those last couple of days of sunshine."----------