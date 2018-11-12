Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Social Superstars
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
Bill Evans on Eyewitness News
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4674233" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Outtakes from Bill Evans on Eyewitness News over the years
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WABC
Monday, November 12, 2018 11:55AM
NEW YORK (WABC) --
As we mark 50 years of Eyewitness News, a few outtakes from Bill Evans on Eyewitness News over the years.
He's done a lot more than weather since joining the team in 1989.
Related Topics:
weather
eyewitness news 50
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
AccuWeather Alert: Two storms this week
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman beaten with barbell dies, daughter charged with murder
Victim ID'd in deadly Queens hit-and-run
AccuWeather Alert: Two storms this week
Mom charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper
Memorial marks 17th anniversary of Flight 587 crash
Farm supervisor accused of putting needles in strawberries
Aerosmith's Perry hospitalized after show with Billy Joel
Show More
Search for suspect in attack of off-duty NYPD officer
Devastation as deadly CA wildfires tally grim stats
New LIRR schedules now in effect
Incident involving AC mayor, councilman at casino
Search for suspect in sex assault of teen in Huntington
More News