AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold likely a prelude to a winter storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An Arctic blast ushered in the coldest day in nearly 2 years ahead of a significant winter storm expected to arrive as early as Sunday night.Wind gusts on Friday made the temperature feel like the single digits across the Tri-State.The freezing conditions will stay with us into the weekend, although no record-breaking temperatures are expected.The cold air will also set the stage for snow!AccuWeather is tracking a system crossing the country. Forecast models show an increasing threat for a significant prolonged coastal storm system starting late Sunday into Tuesday.Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says it's early to pinpoint snowfall totals but there's a 40% chance of a 6-10 inches snowfall for parts of the Tri-State area.Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates on the forecast over the weekend!For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app