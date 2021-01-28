weather

AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold likely a prelude to a winter storm

Friday will be the coldest day in 2 years, AccuWeather says, and snow could arrive by Sunday night
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An Arctic blast ushered in the coldest day in nearly 2 years ahead of a significant winter storm expected to arrive as early as Sunday night.

Wind gusts on Friday made the temperature feel like the single digits across the Tri-State.

The freezing conditions will stay with us into the weekend, although no record-breaking temperatures are expected.

The cold air will also set the stage for snow!

AccuWeather is tracking a system crossing the country. Forecast models show an increasing threat for a significant prolonged coastal storm system starting late Sunday into Tuesday.

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says it's early to pinpoint snowfall totals but there's a 40% chance of a 6-10 inches snowfall for parts of the Tri-State area.

People out enjoying Central Park Wednesday were graced with a once in a lifetime sight, a Snowy Owl.



