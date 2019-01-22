Bitter cold weather continues its grip on the Tri-State area, though temperatures will be less harsh through the day on Tuesday.After temperatures dipped to the lowest levels in almost three years in Central Park yesterday, we are expecting sun and a few clouds as highs reach the upper 20s today.More importantly, the wind will only average about 6-12 mph.Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and not as cold, with rain arriving in the afternoon. The precipitation could mix with sleet or snow at the onset, especially in some distant northern and western suburbs.Highs will make it all the way into the lower 40s.We could hit 50 degrees on Thursday as rain tapers to showers, but expect another cold shot to arrive later Friday.----------