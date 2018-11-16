WEATHER

Blue flash meteor captured on camera streaking across Texas sky

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you happen to spot the meteor shooting across the Texas sky?

AUSTIN, Texas --
Texas fully lived up to shining "big and bright" after it appears a meteor streaked across the sky Thursday night.

It happened in the Killeen area, and video from Christopher Cato shows the burst of blue light caught on his dash camera as it traveled through the atmosphere.

Others in Central Texas said they heard a loud boom.

One woman in Hempstead told sister station ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog she spotted the blue flash, which bloomed into a turquoise jewel tone as it raced across the night sky.

Viewer Mary Ann Miron reported that she saw something unusual explode in the sky around 9:30 p.m. west of Highway 6 on FM 1736.

"A giant ball like a meteorite changed the rainbow spectrum of colors until it turned into a beautiful turquoise," Miron said. "I've seen shooting stars, but this was huge and colorful."

NASA defines a meteor as a bit of rock that breaks off from an asteroid orbiting the sun. It burns when it enters Earth's atmosphere.

If part of the rock survives the trip through the atmosphere and hits the earth's surface, it becomes a meteorite.

The Leonid meteor shower happened this weekend, but Herzog said there's no way to know if this particular meteor was part of that.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermeteorspacenasau.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Snow forces some NJ students to stay overnight in school
People warned to stay out of parks due to falling trees
LIVE: NYC snowstorm response: What happened?
Snow strands NYC teachers, who turn classrooms into bedrooms
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE: NYC snowstorm response: What happened?
Gov. Murphy responds to storm response criticism in NJ
Snow strands NYC teachers, who turn classrooms into bedrooms
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across NY area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Snow forces some NJ students to stay overnight in school
Camel spotted in snowstorm along highway
People warned to stay out of parks due to falling trees
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Show More
Homeless man, couple charged in alleged GoFundMe scam
91,000 pounds of turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Woman killed, 9 hurt in NYC apartment building fire
More News