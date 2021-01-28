AccuWeather Alert: Bracing for the coldest day in 2 years, possible snow next week

Winds will kick up as the coldest air mass of the season arrives.
Temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits overnight and with the wind chills, it is going to feel below zero across most of the Tri-State area.
Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says Friday will be our coldest day in 2 years.
That blast of bitter Arctic air will stay with us into the weekend. Although no record-breaking is expected, temperatures will be 10 to 12 degrees colder than normal for late January.
The cold air will set the stage for a potential snowstorm early next week.
AccuWeather is tracking a system that will cross the country to the mid-Atlantic coast by late in the weekend.
What happens from there is still a question mark.
