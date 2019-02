Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70

Here's something you don't see every day.When firefighters from Bethel Township, Ohio, responded to a recent crash on I-70, they found a car wedged between a concrete barrier and a semi trailer.The black Chevy Cruze appeared to have been crushed by the force of impact.Bethel fire officials posted photos of the incident on the department's Facebook page Sunday night , saying they were there to assist emergency crews from Enon, Ohio.Authorities said no one was seriously injured. They also said weather played a significant role in the crash.