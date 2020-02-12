weather

AccuWeather: Freeze Warning on a chilly Halloween!

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After the first snow of the season in parts of the Tri-State, everyone will feel the effects of a wintry blast. It's the chilliest Halloween since 1992!

Freeze warnings have been issued for many parts of the area.



Here are the latest warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

Parts of New York and New Jersey received an inch or 2 of snow early Friday, but much of the area only saw rain before the cold air rushed in.

Boston set an October snowfall record with 3.5 inches (8.89 centimeters), breaking the previous record of 1.1 inches (2.79 centimeters) set on Halloween in 2005.

Saturday
Chilly Halloween with a high of 45. (Remember to turn back the clocks before going to bed!)

Sunday
Comfortable with a sunset before 5! High 56.

Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions and a high of 43.

Tuesday
Chilly choice. High 48.

Wednesday
Milder with a high of 57.

Thursday
Even milder. High 63.

Friday
Sunny and mild. High 65.

Timeline: Snow develops near NYC as cold air moves in behind Zeta
10/29/12: Unforgettable images from Superstorm Sandy
WATCH: Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
