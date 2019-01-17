City 'not taking any chances' after November storm crippled area

NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City is not taking any chances this time around after November's storm crippled the Tri-State Area.
"We're doing more, sooner as a result of the November incident, says OEM commissioner Joseph Esposito.
Esposito remembers that storm well, and he remembers his department's anemic response to it. For about a day, it looked like Mayor de Blasio would fire him for it, but he is still there, and says the city is ready for both storms.
MTA PREPS:
- Subways and Staten Island Railway staff will sand and salt station platforms and stairs, as well as driveways and walkways for employee facilities, yards and terminals.
- Personnel will remotely activate third-rail heaters systemwide, activate switch and train stop heaters, and perform winterization procedures on signal equipment.
- Overnight Thursday into Friday, any articulated 60-foot-long buses in service will be replaced with 40-foot-long standard buses with chains
AMTRAK PREPS:
Canceled service for Saturday, Jan. 19, includes:
- Capitol Limited (Chicago - Washington, D.C.): Trains 29, 30
- Lake Shore Limited (Chicago - New York): Trains 49, 449, 48, 448
Modified service for Sunday, Jan. 20, includes:
- Acela Express service (Boston - New York - Washington, D.C.): Trains 2250, 2254, 2249, 2251, 2253 will not operate only between New York and Boston. Train 2290 is canceled entirely.
- Northeast Regional service (Boston - New York - Washington, D.C.): Trains 160,164, 88,161,135,167 will not operate only between New York and Boston.
- Keystone Service (New York - Philadelphia - Harrisburg): Trains 662, 664, 672, 661, 667, 671 are canceled.
- Pennsylvanian service (New York - Philadelphia - Harrisburg - Pittsburgh): Trains 42 & 43 are canceled.
- Vermonter (St. Albans, Vt. - New York - Washington, D.C.): Trains 54, 57 are not operating between St. Albans, Vt. and New Haven, Conn.
- Northeast Corridor service between New York City and Washington, D.C. and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.
Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or our smartphone apps prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.
