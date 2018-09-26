WEATHER

Cleaning up after drenching rain causes severe flooding in parts of New Jersey, New York City

Derick Waller has more on the storm cleanup from New Jersey. (Steve Perry)

Eyewitness News
BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Drenching rain caused severe flooding across parts of the New York area Tuesday, particularly in New Jersey. More rain is on the way Wednesday. In New York City, subway service was impacted, but is back on track after stations became flooded.

A flash flood warning was issued in the Bronx and Westchester County in New York, in Middlesex, Somerset, Bergen and Hudson counties in New Jersey, and in Fairfield County in Connecticut.

Bayonne was especially hard hit, with water knee- and tire-high. There were reports of trapped motorists, and a school had to be evacuated.

Pastor Michael Kelly with the Beacon Christian Academy said all students at the elementary school and day care center were being evacuated, and that school officials were in touch with parents to pick up their children.

There was also flooding in the gym and the nursery, so the schools will be closed Wednesday. Pastor Kelly said they will need to take the day to sanitize the areas before the students can be allowed back inside. The floodwater backing up into the building is not near the students, who were said to be safe.

Clarendon Elementary School in Secaucus was also evacuated because the basement flooded and there were concerns an electrical fire could break out.

Police had the most flooded streets blocked off, and officials said all low-lying areas were under water.
CLICK HERE for the latest AccuWeather forecast

Rescues were taking place all across the Tri-State Area, as vehicles got stuck in flash flood waters with drivers unable to safely exit their vehicles. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. In Ridgefield, a military surplus truck helped navigate the deep water to rescue 16 people.
Michelle Charlesworth reports on the flooding from Hackensack.


Motorists were urged to drive with caution and advised against driving through deep water, and pedestrians were also warned against walking through the floodwaters because there could be a displaced manhole cover.
Toni Yates reports on the flooding from North Bergen.


The Bronx River Parkway and I-95 north in Connecticut are experiencing some lane closures due to flood waters on the highways.

All lanes will remain closed until tow trucks clear the roadway.

In New York City, the subway is back on track Wednesday after experiencing some changes due to flooding.

Visit MTA.info for updates.
CLICK HERE for the latest AccuWeather alerts and advisories.

----------
