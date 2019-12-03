Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds and cold hang around

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds and cold conditions stick around on Wednesday with a chance for a late afternoon rain or snow shower.

Click here to see snowfall totals from around the Tri-State area.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Wednesday
Cloudy and cold with a late day rain or snow shower. High of 43.

Thursday
Gusty and cold. High 42.

Friday

Rain or snow showers. High 43.

Saturday
Brisk and cold. High 35.

Sunday
Milder afternoon. High 44.

Monday

Rainy day, but mild. High 54.

Tuesday
Still damp. High 56.

