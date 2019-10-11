Coastal flooding causes dangers for some on Long Island, at Jersey shore

LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- Another round of flooding may be on the way for coastal communities on Long Island and New Jersey Friday, after high winds and rising water created dangerous conditions during high tide Thursday.
Law enforcement in Lindenhurst had to bring out their high water vehicles to patrol in the high water on Thursday night after the tide in the south shore community rose up and covered the road.
Some cars were caught in the water, and their owners had to push them out.
The flooding started with Thursday morning's high tide, but the water never receded. Instead, the flooding only got worse as the storm hit.
"This is the first time we've seen this since we've moved here, and it's just crazy," one Lindenhurts resident said. "I mean, it's up to here already, this guy's got no lawn. We've seen high tides before, but it didn't get this far. This is just out of control."
The water was so high in Bay Shore that several dozen people had to evacuate the Lakehouse Restaurant.
The fire department high water rescue truck helped people who had become stranded and they continued to search for others.
At the Jersey Shore, high tides and strong winds are causing flooding in some parts of the state.
Sea Bright's fire department conducted numerous rescues of people who had become stranded in flood waters overnight in the particularly flood-prone community, which is wedged between the ocean and the Shrewsbury River.
Ocean City and Ventnor opened schools two hours late Friday to let flood waters subside before parents and school buses tried to navigate the roadways, and Wildwood closed a bridge into the city during the morning high tide.
Parts of Long Beach Boulevard, the main road through Long Beach Island, also were impassible Friday morning due to flooding.
Another round of flooding is expected with the evening high tide starting around 7 p.m. Friday.
Driving tips:
--Do not attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.
--Do not underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.
--Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.
--Follow recommended routes. Do not ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.
--As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.
--Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.
--Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.
--If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.
Tips to prepare for flooding and severe weather:
--Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis.
--Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry.
--Develop and practice a 'family escape' plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.
--Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.
--Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers
--Plan what to do with your pets.
--Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries and emergency cooking equipment available.
--Keep your automobile fueled. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.
--Find out how many feet your property is above and below possible flood levels. When predicted flood levels are broadcast, you can determine if you may be flooded.
--Keep materials like sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and lumber handy for emergency water-proofing
Disaster supplies on hand should include:
--Flashlight and extra batteries
--Battery-operated radio and extra batteries
--First aid kit and manual
--Emergency food and water
--Non-electric can opener
--Essential medicines
--Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards
For more safety tips for all types of weather events, visit the DHSES website.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Coastal flooding causes dangers for some on Long Island, at Jersey shore
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More