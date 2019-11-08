Weather

Cold start to the weekend, but a warm finish

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts with a freeze warning, but milder air will make a return on Sunday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Cold but not as windy. High 42.

Sunday
Milder mix. High 52.

Monday
Continued mild for the Veterans Day Parade. High 57.

Tuesday
Rain to snow. High of 48, but dropping into the 20s.

Wednesday
Gusty and cold again. High 36.

Thursday
Clouds increase. High 41.

Friday
Chance of rain. High 45.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 students allegedly plotted to attack their middle school
'Growing up Buttafuoco': Joey and Mary Jo's daughter tells her story
CDC says Vitamin E acetate, THC may be to blame for vaping-related illnesses
Service dog released outside during NYC home invasion robbery
Woman says she cleaned up after boyfriend killed his fiancee
Man struck by own car while trying to stop thief in Brooklyn
Man climbs onto traffic light in busy Manhattan intersection
Show More
MTA unveils fix for debris falling from elevated tracks
Cause of crash that killed 'MythBusters' host Jessi Combs determined
7 On Your Side Investigates: Doctors sound alarm on medical pot
Fire tears through NY home reported to be former Gucci Estate
Man claims McDonald's sweet tea came with weed inside
More TOP STORIES News