Cold start to the weekend, but a warm finish

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts with a freeze warning, but milder air will make a return on Sunday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Cold but not as windy. High 42.
Sunday
Milder mix. High 52.
Monday
Continued mild for the Veterans Day Parade. High 57.
Tuesday
Rain to snow. High of 48, but dropping into the 20s.
Wednesday
Gusty and cold again. High 36.
Thursday
Clouds increase. High 41.
Friday
Chance of rain. High 45.
