NEW YORK (WABC) --Following Friday's rainstorm, the weather will be a bit more wintry with colder temperatures, gusty winds and even a snowflake or two.
Actual temperatures may be at their highest in the morning on Saturday, then fall back during the afternoon as colder air takes hold.
Winds from the west and northwest will average 15-30 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph.
Download the AccuWeather app for weather information wherever you go
Heavy rains and intense winds brought down trees and power lines across the New York area on Friday, hampering holiday travel and leaving thousands without power.
Flooding was also a problem, particularly in the Bronx and in New Jersey, where drivers faced potentially dangerous conditions and some highways were partially closed.
Since the ground is still soggy and the wet year in general, there will remain the possibility of sporadic trees coming down into the weekend.
Winds will diminish across the region during Saturday night.
Much of Sunday is likely to be tranquil and good for travel.
However, an Alberta clipper storm is forecast to race southeastward across the Great Lakes Sunday afternoon, and then off the Atlantic coast early Christmas Eve.
Since moisture available to the storm is likely to be limited, rain showers and any snowfall will tend to be spotty with the storm.
While the mountains tend to pick up the most snow from such a storm, accumulating snow sometimes falls in narrow bands outside of the higher elevations.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look mostly sunny with temperatures around 40 for the Tri-State area.
Check here for the latest alerts and advisories from the National Weather Service
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts