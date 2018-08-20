WEATHER

Lightning DOES strike in the same place twice and other myths debunked

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains why some commonly held beliefs about lightning are in fact false. (Shutterstock)

Think lightning never strikes in the same place twice? Some commonly held beliefs about lightning are actually incorrect.

Lightning can hit the same location more than once, AccuWeather explains. The Empire State Building, for instance, gets struck dozens of times every year.

Another lightning myth that you shouldn't trust is the belief that someone who has been struck by lightning shouldn't be touched. The myth states that a lightning strike causes a person to be electrically charged, making them dangerous to come in contact with. But there is no electrical charge. Someone who has just been struck by lightning should be tended to immediately.

Another myth: the concept of "heat lightning." When you see what appears to be this phenomenon, it just means there's a storm far away.

One commonly held belief that is true, however, is that you shouldn't get in the shower during a lightning storm, as lightning can flow through pipes.

See more lightning myths and fun facts in the video above and on AccuWeather's site.
Related Topics:
weatherlightningweatheraccuweatherstorm
WEATHER
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
Download the Eyewitness News AccuWeather app!
States of emergency follow flooding in NJ, NY
More Weather
Top Stories
Bodies of father, 9-year-old son found after swept away in river
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
MS-13 member pleads guilty to gang killings in LI park
Woman calls police on black man getting into his own car
Motive behind family's murder expected to be released
Investigation underway after KKK shirt found at LI police station
Baaaad boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
Show More
Man found fatally stabbed in chest in Hell's Kitchen
Off-duty FDNY EMT killed in motorcycle crash in Queens
Water flows down stairwell, flooding Bronx NYCHA building
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Long Island firefighter accused of setting 5 fires
More News