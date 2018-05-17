NEW YORK (WABC) --Communities across the area are coming together to assess the damage and death toll after the National Weather Services says at least three tornadoes touched down in the New York area during powerful storms that tore through the region Tuesday.
Five deaths are being blamed on the severe weather. In Westchester County, a teacher killed during the storms is being mourned.
Beloved art teacher Lauren Svendsen was one of two people killed in Connecticut on Tuesday when a tree fell on her car.
Her 3-year-old son was in the car at the time but survived.
Grief counselors were on hand Thursday for North Salem middle and high school students dealing with the loss.
"Lauren enriched the lives of each one of us. Together we can keep her kindness and love of teaching art alive," the school district posted on its Twitter account.
Two people were also killed in Newburgh, including an 11-year-old girl. The community is rallying to rebuild.
"We are showing love and support to everybody in the community whoever has experienced devastation," said Pastor Robert Mclymore of Life Restoration Church. "Oh we don't have power, but we have love and we have happiness. And as you see everybody here is happy."
Crews are continuing their efforts to clean up debris, trees and power lines.
"We can't have traffic coming through here, someone can get electrocuted by high voltage. That's our job," said Michael Ciaravino, Newburgh City Manager. "And then we've got our residents taking care of each other."
