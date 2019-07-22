FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Con Ed is asking certain customers in Brooklyn to conserve energy as more than 30,000 customers are without power.
Con Ed has reduced voltage by eight percent to neighborhoods in Southeast Brooklyn as a precaution.
The voltage reduction was also implemented in Coney Island, Seagate, Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Sheepshead Bay, but ConEd is not asking customers in those areas to conserve energy.
For more information on the outages, CLICK HERE.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Con Ed asking customers in Brooklyn to conserve energy as more than 30K without power
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News