Weather

Con Ed asking customers in Brooklyn to conserve energy as more than 30K without power

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Con Ed is asking certain customers in Brooklyn to conserve energy as more than 30,000 customers are without power.

Con Ed has reduced voltage by eight percent to neighborhoods in Southeast Brooklyn as a precaution.

The voltage reduction was also implemented in Coney Island, Seagate, Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Sheepshead Bay, but ConEd is not asking customers in those areas to conserve energy.

For more information on the outages, CLICK HERE.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherflatlandsnew york citybrooklynpower outagecon ed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Embattled Puerto Rico governor won't seek re-election
NJ community fighting back after rash of car thefts
Police: 11-year-old shot in the leg in East Harlem
AccuWeather Alert: Relief from the heat
Must-read stories from the weekend
Mariano, always 'the last,' closes HOF ceremony
Woman and child killed in fire at home in Queens
Show More
Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns
Hundreds left without power in Queens amid heat wave
10-to-12-foot shark spotted in shallow waters off Long Island
Police ask would-be criminals to hold off until after heat wave
'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time
More TOP STORIES News