Con Ed asking customers in Brooklyn to conserve energy as more than 30K without power

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Con Ed is asking certain customers in Brooklyn to conserve energy as more than 30,000 customers are without power.Con Ed has reduced voltage by eight percent to neighborhoods in Southeast Brooklyn as a precaution.The voltage reduction was also implemented in Coney Island, Seagate, Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Sheepshead Bay, but ConEd is not asking customers in those areas to conserve energy.For more information on the outages, CLICK HERE ----------