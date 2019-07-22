Weather

Con Ed working to restore power in Brooklyn, Queens, after thousands of outages

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Con Edison continues work to restore power after tens of thousands in Brooklyn and Queens lost electricity over the weekend.

Now, Mayor Bill de Blasio says he can't trust the utility company.

Residents in the Flatlands were frustrated, saying they got to not sleep and are ready to go to work just to cool down. Many of them came to an outreach van on Avenue K, hoping to get some answers.

"You can't sleep," customer Vicci Bowens said. "You can't do anything."

No power during a humid heat wave is a recipe for a infuriated community, and that outrage was on display Monday across two boroughs.

"We did not sleep," a resident named Elena said. "We could not sleep in the car. We could not sleep at home. It was just horrible."

The mayor said this was a deliberate move by Con Edison.

"Clearly an emergency, but yes they made a conscious decisions to pull out the electricity from this area," he said. "I assume they believed they were on the road to something much worse if they didn't do it, but again, we don't have any clear answers."

WATCH: Mayor de Blasio's Monday morning update on power outages

The mayor said that without much notice, the fire department had to get to anyone with a medical equipment dependent on power and 200 NYPD and state police officers were quickly added to patrol the area.

Customers also looking for answers.

"They said as far as they knew, it was restored," customer Marietta Bowens said. "I said, 'I'm not crazy, I'm sitting in my house, there's no power.' She said it came on for a while. I said it never came on, not even for a minute."

And while crews eventually brought in ice to give out, customers hoping it won't melt before their power is restored.

"With the heat, they should've been more prepared," resident Doreen Zaccheo said.

Con Edison officials said they hope to have all power restored by sometime Monday afternoon.

Meantime, The Red Cross has a shelter open for anyone seeking relief from the heat.

It is located at Junior High School 278 on Stuart Street in Marine Park, which has space for 200 people.

