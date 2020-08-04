weather

Confirmed tornadoes in NJ as nearly 1 million lose power

Isaias soaking New Jersey, generating tornadoes and outages
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Possible tornadoes and torrential rains were reported across New Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias roared to the north, leaving behind power outages and flooded streets.

Nearly 1 million customers were without power across the state while NJ Transit suspended all service due to weather related overhead wire and signal issues.



A state of emergency remained in effect and Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing the western part of the state would likely get the most rain while the strongest winds would hit the shore.

EMBED More News Videos

A tornado warning has been issued for the entire state of New Jersey until 4 p.m. for some counties, Gov. Murphy said during a weather briefing.


WATCH LIVE: Beach cameras in New Jersey

A tornado watch is in effect statewide until 4 p.m.

One tornado was reported on the ground but not confirmed on Long Beach Island.



Confirmed tornadoes were spotted on the ground west of Ocean Cityand in Cape May County.

EMBED More News Videos

Viewer video from Paul Cassaccio shows a tornado in Marmora, New Jersey.



There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or damage, although some trees were reportedly knocked down.

The state's utilities were reporting 818,000 homes and businesses were without electricity as of noon. Crews were staging to restore service once the worst of the weather had passed.

EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports on the impact of Isaias in Morristown, New Jersey.



AccuWeather forecasted 45 to 55 mph winds with gusts to 70 mph.

Motorists were told to stay off the roads unless "absolutely necessary."

The New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway banned car-pulled trailers and motorcycles. All state offices were closed and nonessential state government workers were told to stay home. Murphy said he was hoping the day would mostly be a "washout."

EMBED More News Videos

A state of emergency remained in effect and Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing the western part of the state would likely get the most rain while the strongest winds would hit



RELATED: Where is Isaias now and what can we expect

Torrential rain flooded other parts of the state.

Radar rainfall estimated up to 6 inches across western New Jersey by midday, according to meteorologist Lee Goldberg.



Prior to the storm in Jersey City, front loaders filled up barricades with sand to protect against flooding. They were placed at more than 30 locations.

In Hoboken, which is prone to flooding, the municipal parking garages are already full.

"During the previous two storms we saw a lot of cars getting stuck in flood waters which were impeding emergency services," said Ravinder Bhalla, Hoboken Mayor.
Governor Phil Murphy declared the state of emergency for all of the state's 21 counties and urged people to stay off the roads.

"Do not attempt to drive into any floodwaters," Murphy said. "Turn around and don't drown."

EMBED More News Videos

Reporter Corey Davis from sister station WPVI found some damage along the southern NJ coast.



RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar



RELATED: 2020 hurricane season storm name list
EMBED More News Videos

For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew jerseyhobokenjersey citypoint pleasantabc7ny instagramtropical stormweathernyc weathertropical weatherhurricane isaiasaccuweatherstormraintornadoforecasthurricanepuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Isaias turns deadly in NYC as trees come down across the 5 boroughs
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Isaias turns deadly in NYC as trees come down across the 5 boroughs
Dangerous Isaias sweeps across NYC, Tri-State
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning
Barriers up, beaches closed as Isaias threatens NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dangerous Isaias sweeps across NYC, Tri-State
Isaias turns deadly in NYC as trees come down across the 5 boroughs
NYC health commissioner resigns, slams de Blasio's COVID response
COVID News: 8 NJ Catholic schools won't reopen in fall
Beirut explosion kills at least 25, injures 2,500 people
COVID News: 2020 Radio City Christmas Spectacular canceled
NYC schools reopening plan 'unsafe,' teachers, students say
Show More
COVID-19 Updates: UN says 1B children affected by closures
Tri-State travel advisory: More locations added to quarantine list
Second teen arrested in murder of 14-year-old Conn. boy
Teen wrestler's mom pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near mansion party
More TOP STORIES News