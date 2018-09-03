WEATHER

Governor Cuomo says he will sue President Trump over Federal response to Puerto Rico

Joe Torres has the details.

Eyewitness News
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) --
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will sue President Trump over the Federal response to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Speaking at the Heavenly Vision Christian Center in the Bronx, Cuomo said Trump neglected the island and its people in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Just this past week, Puerto Rico's governor raised the official storm-related death toll from 64 to nearly 3,000.

President Trump maintains the Federal government did a fantastic job with relief and recovery.

