Delta's leftovers to impact New York City, Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A greatly weakened Delta will bring a dose of drenching rain to the Tri-State area at the tail end of the weekend into the first part of the new week.Delta weakened to a tropical depression but continued to bring areas of heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the Southeast on Saturday.Delta was the FIRST Greek Alphabet named hurricane to make landfall in the continental US on record and the 10th named storm to make landfall this season in the continental US. This breaks the record for the number of named-storm landfalls ever recorded in a single season!Hurricane Delta made landfall in Creole, Louisiana about 12 miles east of where Laura made landfall near Cameron, LA early on August 27.The flash flood threat will move over the central Appalachians with the rain heading into parts of the Northeast to start the workweek.Meteorologist Amy Freeze says expect soaking rain and showers throughout Monday.On Tuesday, more of the leftovers from Delta come in before the low-pressure system exits.The good news here is that as the low-pressure system exits, a high-pressure system arrives, making it a beautiful second half of the week.----------