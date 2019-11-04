Did someone say snow? What you need to know about this week's forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Could cold to the north and a storm to the south bring some wintry weather to higher elevations later in the week?
As Sam Champion explained on Eyewitness News This Morning, we're looking at two scenarios for Thursday night into Friday, and one certainty - it's going to turn sharply colder this weekend.
One such moving part is a high pressure system that will move across the northern half of the country late in the week.
If the high pressure arrives first with the cold air, the moisture from a system to the south stays to the south.
The other scenario is the moisture heads north first. As that system is departing, the cold air arrives allowing for some snowflakes in the Poconos and Catskills on the backend. Some northern communities could also see some flurries.
No matter what situation plays out, we will have the coldest weekend of the season with high temperatures not breaking the 40 degree mark in some places.
