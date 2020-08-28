NWS to investigate possible tornadoes in Orange County, NY and Connecticut

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6393200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Ned Lamont was set to meet with local officials in North Haven and Branford to view the damage.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5321351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AccuWeather explains the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Inspectors from the National Weather Service will survey damage in Orange County, New York and Woodbury, Connecticut to determine whether tornadoes touched down in either area Thursday.Officials in Montgomery, Orange County, say the town was devastated after strong winds took down trees and wires.Much of Montgomery was left without power. The village's mayor declared a state of emergency, ordering all residents to shelter in place until 6 a.m. Friday.In Connecticut, the storm left thousands of customers in the dark.Governor Ned Lamont was set to meet with local officials in North Haven and Branford to view the damage.HE will be joined by Major General Fran Evon, Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, and meet with National Guard search and rescue teams who were deployed in response to the storm.Elsewhere, the storms produced heavy rain and lightning that set the sky aglow over Hoboken, New Jersey.And dramatic video showed the sky opening up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.----------