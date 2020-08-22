Tropical Storm Marco and Laura could impact Gulf Coast next week

The official forecast tracks currently only show Laura becoming a Hurricane.
However, if both were to become Hurricanes in the Gulf Of Mexico it would be the first time on record. The last time there were two Tropical Cyclones in the Gulf of Mexico was in 2002, where Tropical Storm Fay was off the Texas Coast, and Tropical Depression Eduoard was off the Florida West Coast.
Tropical Storm Laura has winds of 40 mph and is currently 70 miles east southeast of San Juan Puerto Rico. The storm is moving west at 21 mph. Laura is disorganized Saturday morning and will move over parts of the Caribbean through the weekend.
RELATED: 2 simultaneous hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico have not happened, NOAA says
There is a tropical storm Warning in effect for parts of the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
On the current forecast track, Laura will move near Puerto Rico Saturday morning, then Hispaniola this afternoon and tonight, and then near Cuba on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Force winds extend up to 205 miles from the center, mainly on the northern side of the storm. Wind gusts over 45 mph will be possible in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands in the next few hours.
WATCH THIS: Why did it take a week to remove this fallen tree from a NYC home?
Laura is expected to bring locally up to 8 inches of rain from Puerto Rico to Cuba. This could result in mudslides and flash flooding.
A reminder, that Puerto Rico got hit pretty hard by Isaias just a few weeks ago with major flash flooding.
The track and intensity of Laura remains somewhat uncertain as we get into Next week, especially since Laura could interact with quite a bit of land this weekend.
RELATED: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
Tropical Storm Marco has winds of 45 mph and is about 115 miles east southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm is moving north-northwest at 12 MPH. A Hurricane Watch is issued for parts of Mexico, including Cancun. Tropical Storm Warnings are also in effect for that region as well.
Marco is expected to near the Yucatan Peninsula later Saturday, and then move into the Gulf Of Mexico on Sunday. The storm will then move northward and likely turn northwest as it moves towards the US Coast by Tuesday.
Tropical Storm force winds extend 70 miles from the center. Locally up to 10" of rainfall will be possible in the Yucatan Peninsula which could result in flash flooding.
.
It is still too early to determine the location and magnitude of the impacts Marco will bring to the U.S. Coast line.
MORE: 2020 hurricane season storm name list
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
RELATED: 2020 hurricane season storm name list