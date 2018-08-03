A storm that some believe was a tornado caused damage in parts of Queens.The storm toppled trees and wires and also damaged cars and homes.There was a rare tornado warning issued late Thursday night.The National Weather Service will have to determine if it was a tornado or just strong winds.127th Street in College Point was blocked by a downed tree. There is caution tape blocking many roads off until crews can remove the downed trees or fix the power lines.The storm blew through around 10 p.m.Residents said the storm hit very quickly."We noticed that there was heavy, excessive rain and when we looked out the window there was wind, it was not like normal wind or like a normal regular thunderstorm," a resident said.Con Edison says that there were just a few customers that remained without power overnight. They hoped to have all power restored to customers by 8 a.m. Friday.----------