Weather

Earthquake rattles upstate New York

(Shutterstock)

GLENS FALLS, New York -- A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck an area near the upstate New York city of Glens Falls on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake hit at 6:43 a.m. and was centered on a spot just southwest of the village of South Glens Falls.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reported that the quake was strong enough to noticeably shake houses throughout the region.

"At first I thought it was a log truck that went ripping by," Warrensburg resident Jim Coughlin told the newspaper. "Then I got an alert from my weather app that it was an earthquake."

There were no reports of injuries or damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorkearthquake
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC coronavirus cases keep rising, Half Marathon canceled
First New Jersey death from novel coronavirus reported in Bergen Co.
Containment zone ordered in New Rochelle, National Guard called in
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Student at John Jay College tests positive for coronavirus
Weinstein faces sentencing, prison in landmark case
Show More
Tractor-trailer crashes into power lines, causing outage in Ossining
Video: First responders rescue boy stuck in mud in Westchester
Police: Man steals woman's wallet at Brooklyn gas station
Super Tuesday 2 results: Joe Biden wins 4 more states
US coronavirus cases reach 1,000 as NY contains 1-mile area
More TOP STORIES News