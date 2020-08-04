Emergency declared in New Jersey ahead of Isaias' arrival

The tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Beach cameras in New Jersey
After a perfect beach day Monday, clouds and showers moved in.
AccuWeather is forecasting Isaias to potentially impact the Tri-State area with 2-4 inches of rain or more on Tuesday.
RELATED: Where is Isaias now and what can we expect
In Jersey City, front loaders filled up barricades with sand to protect against flooding. They were placed at more than 30 locations.
Residents are being asked to move their cars to higher ground.
"Definitely worth it to move your car and put it into safer areas than leaving it in the street," a driver said.
In Hoboken, which is prone to flooding, the municipal parking garages are already full.
"During the previous two storms we saw a lot of cars getting stuck in flood waters which were impeding emergency services," said Ravinder Bhalla, Hoboken Mayor.
Governor Phil Murphy declared the state of emergency for all of the state's 21 counties and urged people to stay off the roads.
"Do not attempt to drive into any flood waters," Murphy said. "Turn around and don't drown."
On the Jersey Shore, workers have removed anything from the beach that could fly around in high winds, like trash cans.
Officials anticipate rip currents along the beaches and drenching rains inland through Tuesday from three to six inches and winds gusting in the 40 - 50 mile per hour range.
Winds will be the biggest threat along the coastline with gusts up to 75 miles per hour, which could also mean some storm surge flooding.
There is a possibility of power outages and downed trees. Residents should plan to stay in and stay safe.
RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app
Safety guidelines for all who have to travel:
- DO NOT attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.
- DO NOT underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.
- Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.
- Follow recommended routes. DO NOT ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.
- As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.
- Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.
- Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.
- If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.
ABC7 Unite: Teens rebuild man's home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
RELATED: 2020 hurricane season storm name list