Eta to strengthen as it moves across northwestern Caribbean toward Florida

CARIBBEAN -- Eta remains a tropical depression and is now over the Gulf of Honduras.
Eta will begin to intensify Saturday and is expected to be a strong tropical storm by the time it reaches the southern coast of Cuba. Eta should lose wind intensity again after crossing Cuba, and then it will shift to the northwest across the Florida Keys early next week.
This will lead to impacts across the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Florida and the Bahamas this weekend into early next week with flooding rain. There will be damaging winds to the north and east of the path of Eta. The highest risk for damaging winds may end up being only across Cuba.
However, a large field of strong winds can still cause minor damage, such as tree damage and power outages across all of the previously mentioned areas.
Eta made landfall in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua late Tuesday afternoon.
Strong winds are no longer a concern from Eta in Central America, but the powerful winds did hit parts of Nicaragua and Honduras Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Downed trees, power lines and other debris will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible for a time, severely restricting access to emergency services and medical care. Power outages may last months, particularly near where the center of Eta moves onshore and the greatest damage threat exists.
There are a couple of options for the track of Eta next week.
One scenario has Eta moving westward away from the Keys in the Gulf of Mexico before being carried northeastward toward the Florida Panhandle the second half of the week.
Another possible scenario has Eta hovering or moving slowly northward in the Gulf near the west coast of Florida before being carried northeastward across the northern part of Florida late next week.
Either way, the risk for impacts on land from Eta will be greatly reduced as a variety of conditions, including cooler water, stronger wind shear and dry air will favor less rainfall and lower wind speeds once we get beyond Tuesday.
