Eta weakens to Tropical Storm, Theta on cusp of hurricane status, Iota looming

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida -- Just when you thought it should be safe to go back to the water, the record-setting tropics are going crazy.Again.Eta briefly became a hurricane again Wednesday before weakening back to a tropical storm, but it was still threatening to lash Florida.Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Theta - which formed overnight and broke a record as the 29th named Atlantic storm of the season - is chugging east toward Europe on the cusp of hurricane status. The last time there were two named storms churning at the same time this late in the year was in December 1887, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said.But wait there's more. A tropical wave moving across the Atlantic somehow survived the mid-November winds that usually decapitate storms. The system now has a 70% chance of becoming the 30th named storm. That's Iota on your already filled scorecard. If it forms, it is heading generally toward the same region of Central America that was hit by Eta.Never before have three named storms been twirling at the same time this late in the year, Klotzbach said. Hurricane records go back to 1851, but before the satellite era, some storms were likely missed."Someone didn't give the tropics the memo that its mid-November. This map doesn't look normal," said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. "Usually by this time of year, the season is basically over. Now we've got the 28th, 29th and maybe 30th storm going on at the same time.''Generally fewer than one storm forms in the Atlantic hurricane basin in November but not this year, said Mike Brennan, branch chief for hurricane specialists at the hurricane center.For the moment, the biggest threat and biggest conundrum is Eta, which struck Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane, killing more than 100 people from Mexico to Panama.Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a hurricane watch for a 120-mile stretch that includes Tampa and St. Petersburg. The storm has been in the Gulf of Mexico since crossing over South Florida on Sunday.The Tampa Bay region is home to more than 3.5 million people across five coastal counties. No mandatory evacuations were immediately ordered but authorities began opening shelters for anyone needing them.Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said special care is taken at shelters to protect people from the coronavirus, such as social distancing, and suggested people bring their own masks."Everything will be done to make sure all of our residents are safe," Castor said.The latest hurricane watch extends from Anna Maria Island, which is south of St. Petersburg, to Yankeetown.The forecast prompted school officials in Pinellas and Pasco counties, which includes St. Petersburg, to send students home early Wednesday. Both counties announced schools would remain closed Thursday, as did neighboring Hillsborough County.The Florida Highway Patrol closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge that links Pinellas and Manatee counties because of high winds. Tampa International Airport tweeted that it would suspend operations at 3 p.m. Wednesday.In Pasco County, officials set up four do-it-yourself locations for people to fill sandbags. In Tampa, the Busch Gardens theme park announced it is closed Wednesday and several Veterans Day events in the area were canceled.A coronavirus testing site at Tropicana Field was also closed Wednesday.Eta was centered about 145 miles south-southwest of Tampa on Wednesday and moving north-northeast near 10 mph.The hurricane center said "life-threatening storm surge" is possible early Thursday, and forecasters advised residents to heed warnings from local officials. Tropical storm-force winds are expected in the area by late Wednesday.Forecasts call for more rain from the storm system over parts of already drenched South Florida."Never seen this, never, not this deep," said Anthony Lyas, who has lived in his now-waterlogged Fort Lauderdale neighborhood since 1996. He described hearing water and debris slamming against his shuttered home overnight as the storm crossed Florida.The storm first hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane and killed nearly 70 people from Mexico to Panama, before moving into the Gulf of Mexico early Monday near where the Everglades meet the sea, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).There was nowhere for the water to go across much of South Florida, which had already experienced nearly 14 inches (35 centimeters) of rain in October.Eta hit land late Sunday as it blew over Lower Matecumbe, in the middle of the chain of small islands that form the Keys, but the heavily populated areas of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties bore the brunt of the fury.