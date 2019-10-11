Weather

Fall foliage map 2019: Where to see the brilliant colors of autumn

FILE - A vulture flies above fall foliage on the Palisades next to the Hudson River in Alpine, N.J., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We're entering the prime season for fall foliage fans as near peak and peak conditions are occurring across parts of New York state, Connecticut and parts of northern New Jersey.

According to New York state, Hudson Valley foliage will be at the midpoint of change around Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County, with 50% transition and yellow, orange, and red leaves of average brilliance. Orange County reports from Goshen expect 50% color change with widespread shades of gold and orange with touches of red, rust, and coral beautifully contrasting with the remaining green. Parts of Rockland and Westchester Counties are around 30% color change.

The farther north you travel, the more likely you are to find spectacular foliage. Observers in the Adirondacks are reporting near-peak and peak conditions. In Connecticut, areas north of New Haven are observing near peak and peak conditions as well.

In New Jersey, observers have reported more drastic color change over the past week. As the cool fall weather continues to persist throughout the state, peak foliage conditions throughout the northern part of the state should occur in the next week or two.

New Jersey State Parks, Forests and Historic Sites recommends hikes on the Burnt Meadow Trail in Long Pond Ironworks State Park. The trail has spectacular views of Monksville Reservoir and the surrounding hills, which are beginning to see a significant color change.



The gorgeous colors of the fall are the result of a natural chemical process taking place inside the trees.

Leaves serve as factories, creating the food that a tree needs to grow. The vivid hue of green that we see all summer is through the constant creation of Chlorophyll - a key component in turning sunlight into glucose.

As days grow shorter and temperatures become cooler, the production of Chlorophyll slows, the green fades away and yellow/orange carotenoids in the leaves spring forward. Other chemical changes give rise to more pigments and those spectacular changes that we see each autumn come to life.

Smokymountains.com has created a terrific tool to help you see where peak color is occurring across the country.



While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherconnecticutnew york citydutchess countyrockland countywestchester countyhudson valleybergen countypassaic countysussex countywarren countyhunterdon countyfall foliage
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 hurt in NJ construction site electrocution
Ex-husband in custody after woman run over, slashed with machete
Sentencing day for 5 in Junior's murder
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
Arrested stalker used pupil image reflections in selfie to locate pop idol
Stranger picks up child, throws him on ground in NYC: Police
Suit claims nurses gave patients Benadryl to make them fall asleep
Show More
4-alarm fire burns through 4 homes in Jersey City
Coastal flooding causes dangers for some Long Island residents
AccuWeather: Windy with a shower
School bus driver yells at girl to return as car approaches
Empire State Building shows off new $165 million observatory
More TOP STORIES News