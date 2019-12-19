Falling ice poses continued danger in Manhattan as bitter cold arrives

The area around Broadway near West 58th Street was closed Wednesday morning after a man got hit in the face by ice that fell from hundreds of feet above street level.
That ice may have fallen from one of the mega-skyscrapers under construction near 58th Street and 7th Avenue.
Police say the 55-year-old man who was injured sustained cuts. He was treated and released from an area hospital.
The inbound lanes of the upper level of the George Washington Bridge were also closed for a time Wednesday because of ice falling from suspension cables, as were several streets near the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.
It has some people rethinking their outdoor plans.
"Probably staying indoors," said pedestrian Emily Spain. "I felt something drop on my head. I looked around and looked down, and it was ice."
Officials say the threat continues, after bitter cold air swept into the region, ushered in by Wednesday afternoon's snow squall.
Sub-freezing temperatures and wind chills in the single digits have prompted NYCHA to activate its Situation Room.
NYCHA — Residents can report heat service interruptions using the MyNYCHA app or by calling 718-707-7771. They have 62 mobile boilers and have activated their “situation room.”— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) December 19, 2019
The agency says its centralized incident command center features frontline staff as well as members of the operations, heating, and emergency management departments on hand to proactively minimize the extent of unplanned heat and hot water outages.
NYCHA staff will be stationed at the Situation Room on Thursday from 8am until 10pm.
There will be 24/7 staff coverage that includes roving heat teams throughout the city, and 62 mobile boilers will be on hand to be operationalized as needed.
Residents can report service interruptions using the MyNYCHA app or by calling 718-707-7771.
