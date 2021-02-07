weather

AccuWeather Alert: Fast-moving snowstorm hits NYC, Tri-State area

A widespread 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected in New York City, Long Island and other parts of the Tri-State area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow is falling in New York City and other parts of the Tri-State and a winter storm warning remains in effect.

ALERT: Winter Storm Warning New York City, Long Island, and parts of the Tri-State area

Sunday will be breezy with snow at varying rates, tapering off by late in the afternoon.

The heaviest snowfall is expected between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Untreated roads will be snow-packed and slippery as three to six inches of snow accumulates for most areas, but six to 10 inches are possible over eastern Long Island which will be closer to the track of the storm.

snow totals



Expect one to three inches well north and west of the city, as those areas will be far removed from much of the moisture with this storm.

WATCH: Snow Stream live brings you live streaming coverage and updates on the storm

South Jersey should also expect less snow because of milder temperatures allowing rain to mix.

And keep those shovels handy next week. We may have another shot at snow or rain on Tuesday ushering in some bitterly cold Arctic air.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
