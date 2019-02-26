WEATHER

Feb. 26, 1919: The Grand Canyon becomes a national park

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are 10 breathtaking experiences at National Parks that you're going to want to add to your bucket list. (Shutterstock)

On Tuesday, the Grand Canyon celebrates a major milestone: 100 years as a national park.


The history of efforts to conserve the Grand Canyon pre-date even the creation of the National Park Service. The canyon was given Forest Reserve status in the 1890s. Then on Jan. 11, 1908, came the "first real measure of protection from uncontrolled development," according to the National Park Service. On that day, President Theodore Roosevelt declared the land a national monument.

On a visit to the canyon in 1903, Roosevelt had marveled at its grandeur and stressed the need to preserve it.

"The Grand Canyon fills me with awe. It is beyond comparison-beyond description; absolutely unparalleled throughout the wide world," he said. "Let this great wonder of nature remain as it now is. Do nothing to mar its grandeur, sublimity and loveliness."

It officially became a National Park on Feb. 26, 1919, three years after NPS was established. Today the vast canyon is one of the most visited parks in the National Park system, with about 5 million visitors a year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherGrand CanyontravelhistoryThis Day In History
Related
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
WEATHER
Cleanup across Tri-State after damaging high winds
AccuWeather: Wind diminishes, brisk cold returns
VIDEO: Arizona man nearly buried by snow
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
More Weather
Top Stories
Man survives 4-story fall down Manhattan elevator shaft
Mom, teen daughter accused in murders of 5 family members
NJ officer suspended following deadly police shooting
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
De Blasio, Cuomo release 10-point plan to fix, fund MTA
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
Show More
Man gets 17 years in NYC acid attack, part of cover-up
Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
NYPD: Pair steals more than $75,000 in jewelry from NYC home
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
2 in custody in connection with Bronx motel rape, robbery
More News