WEATHER

FedEx worker found dead outside East Moline, Illinois facility; Cold blamed

EMBED </>More Videos

Bitterly cold temperatures played a role in the death of a FedEx worker at a delivery hub in East Moline Thursday morning, authorities said.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. --
Bitterly cold temperatures played a role in the death of a FedEx worker at a delivery hub in East Moline Thursday morning, authorities said.

The 69-year-old man was found frozen between two semi trailers outside a FedEx freight location, WQAD reports.

Another FedEx employee found his body around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

RELATED: University of Iowa student found dead on campus; authorities believe weather-related
EMBED More News Videos

With wind chills reaching -50 degrees, KCRG reports that authorities believe the death of an 18-year-old college student was weather-related.



Police aren't sure how long he'd been there before he was discovered, but say there are no significant signs of foul play.

Investigators are examining the scene and pulling footage from security cameras at the facility.

An autopsy is scheduled for February 4.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathercoldfedexIllinois
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold followed by a warmup
Fire chief's beard freezes while fighting fire
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago on 2nd day of record-breaking cold
More Weather
Top Stories
Sen. Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential run
1 killed, 1 suspect sought in Passaic police-involved shooting
Uber raising prices in New York City
Man accused of throwing daughter's rabbit at wall, killing it
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold followed by a warmup
VIDEO: Man accused of faking slip and fall at NJ business
Cause revealed after woman gets stuck in NYC elevator for 3 days
Family blames Long Island nursing home for father's death
Show More
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Search for missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island
NY-bound JetBlue flight returned to LA due to report of possible lightning strike
More News