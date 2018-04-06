HURRICANE MARIA

FEMA: Puerto Rico 'not ready' for another disaster

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has more on FEMA's warning to residents of Puerto Rico.

Eyewitness News
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) --
There is a stern warning from FEMA about hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico - it is not ready for another disaster.

Hurricane season starts June 1st and FEMA says it will take up to an estimated $50 billon to rebuild the storm-ravaged island right now.
RELATED: Crisis in Puerto Rico: The long road to recovery after Hurricane Maria


Seven months after Hurricane Maria, 50,000 people on the island still do not have power.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpuerto ricohurricane maria
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE MARIA
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
More than 500 buildings still without power in Puerto Rico
Judge blocks FEMA from ending housing for hurricane evacuees
JetBlue returns to full flight schedule to Puerto Rico
Puerto Rican Day Parade directors raise money toward scholarships
More hurricane maria
WEATHER
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News