Final full moon of the decade to rise at 12:12 on 12/12

The last full moon of the decade will rise on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

Try to catch the moon when it rises low on the horizon. An optical illusion will make the moon look bigger than it really is, and the moon will shine brightly in areas with clear skies.

December's full moon is known as the "cold moon." Its nickname traces back to when Native Americans used the full moon to track the calendar, giving the moon its name to recognize the long, cold winter nights.

The Geminid meteor shower will peak just days later. AccuWeather describes it as the best meteor shower of the year, saying it can bring up to 120 meteors per hour.

The Geminid meteor shower, December solstice and annular solar eclipse are some of the astrological events happening in December 2019.

