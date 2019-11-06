NEW YORK (WABC) -- While any snow will be limited to higher elevations on Thursday night, the coldest air of the season will impact all of us on Friday.
Thursday will be cloudy for the first part of the day with rain moving into the area in the afternoon as a cold front passes through and a low moves up along the coast.
As the cold air arrives on the backside of the storm, a mix of precipitation and some snow can be expected in the Poconos and Catskills.
Some northern communities could also see some flurries.
Behind the system, we will have the coldest weekend so far this fall with high temperatures not breaking the 40 degree mark in some places. Wind chills will keep it feeling like the 20s and teens.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
First taste of winter headed our way
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News