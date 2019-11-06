Weather

First taste of winter headed our way

NEW YORK (WABC) -- While any snow will be limited to higher elevations on Thursday night, the coldest air of the season will impact all of us on Friday.

Thursday will be cloudy for the first part of the day with rain moving into the area in the afternoon as a cold front passes through and a low moves up along the coast.

As the cold air arrives on the backside of the storm, a mix of precipitation and some snow can be expected in the Poconos and Catskills.

Some northern communities could also see some flurries.

Behind the system, we will have the coldest weekend so far this fall with high temperatures not breaking the 40 degree mark in some places. Wind chills will keep it feeling like the 20s and teens.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
