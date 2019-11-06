AccuWeather: First taste of winter on the way

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A fast-moving system will bring rain by Thursday afternoon and maybe some light snow or mixing to higher elevations on Thursday night, ushering in the coldest air of the season so far.
The first part of the day will be cloudy with rain moving into the area in the afternoon as a cold front passes through and a low moves up along the coast.
As the cold air arrives on the backside of the storm, a mix of precipitation and some snow can be expected in the Poconos and Catskills.
Some northern communities could also see some flurries.
Behind the system, we will have the coldest weekend so far this fall with high temperatures not breaking the 40 degree mark in some places. Wind chills will keep it feeling like the 20s and teens.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Clouds arrive with some afternoon rain. Some snow possible in the higher elevations at night. High 57.
Friday
Blustery and colder with a high of 40.
Saturday
Cold but not as windy. High 42.
Sunday
Mix of clouds and sun with a high of 53.
Monday
Cloudy to partly sunny. High 53.
Tuesday
Rain or snow showers possible. High of 40.
Wednesday
Gusty and cold again. High 38.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
