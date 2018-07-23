Five places where people live the longest known as 'blue zones'

Blue zones are places in the world where the average life expectancy is higher than average.
According to AccuWeather, people in these locations commonly live to 90 years old, and sometimes to 100. A healthy diet, daily exercise and minimal stress contribute to the longevity.
The five cities that are considered blue zones are: Sardinia, Italy, Okinawa, Japan, Loma Linda, California, Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica and Ikaria, Greece.
According to bluezones.com, Sardinia was the first region identified because of its large concentration of male centenarians.
weatherfoodhealthaccuweather
