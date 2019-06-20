u.s. & world

Floodwaters fill Michigan university's football stadium like bathtub

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium looked more like a bathtub than a sports venue Thursday after heavy rains pounded the area, filling the stadium with water from a nearby creek.

Video from local television station WOOD-TV showed the stadium's field completely submerged in approximately a foot of water after Arcadia Creek began to overflow around 5:30 a.m. local time.

A university spokesperson told MLive that there are no events scheduled at the stadium in the near future. Crews plan to let the water drain naturally.

Buildings surrounding the stadium were not flooded, according to WOOD. The university dealt with a similar situation two years ago but managed to pump the water out of the field in time for a game the next day.

Heavy rains and resulting flooding closed roads around Kalamazoo County and other western Michigan counties, which were placed under a flood advisory until late Thursday evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermichiganfloodingu.s. & worldsevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
How to watch Wallenda family's Times Square highwire attempt
Granger Smith reflects on death of 3-year-old son
Get paid $10K to pool hop all summer
Trump says Iran may have shot down US drone by mistake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Warning as severe storms hit
Teen found fatally shot in Staten Island murder mystery
Officer killed helping woman move out in domestic situation
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
Babysitter, 71, accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl in NJ
NYC to limit circumstances when NYPD officers can enter schools
Deli worker, about to be a dad, fatally stabbed outside bodega
Show More
Metro-North changes after fire, wall collapse floods tracks
Sami's Law: Murphy signs bill requiring more ID for rideshares
'7 On Your Side Investigates' a Hudson Valley towing fee war
PATH announces plan to increase capacity, reduce delays
3 sought in at least 40 ride-share robberies across NYC
More TOP STORIES News