North Carolina has officially broken the state record for most rainfall ever from a tropical storm.Hurricane Florence, which downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday, has continued to bring rain as it slowly moves through the Carolinas.The NWS Newport/Morehead City office reported that 25.77 inches of rain has fallen at their Hoffman Remote Operated Weather Station (RAWS).That rainfall total breaks the old record of 24.06 inches set during Hurricane Floyd in 1999.Additional rain will continue to fall into next week causing rain totals to only increase.