HURRICANE FLORENCE

'This is Interstate 40': NCDOT shares video of I-40 completely flooded after Hurricane Florence

EMBED

The North Carolina Division of Aviation shot drone footage of a flooded I-40 near Mile Marker 387 on Monday. (North Carolina Division of Aviation via Storyful North Carolina Division of Aviation via Storyful North Carolina Division of Aviation via Storyful)

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. --
Hurricane Florence may have left North Carolina behind, but the flooding will last for days to come. Drone footage taken by the North Carolina Division of Aviation demonstrates just that, as Interstate-40 is completely underwater.

"This is not a river...this is Interstate 40," the North Carolina Department of Transportation wrote while sharing the video, adding that it illustrates how unsafe travel in the area is during the floods.

The footage was taken around Mile Marker 387 in Pender County on Monday as part of the state's assessment of the damage.
