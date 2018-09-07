WEATHER

Florence Update: Forecast to strengthen to major hurricane, threaten East Coast

Meteorologist Bill Evans has an update on Tropical Storm Florence

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Florence weakened to a tropical storm Thursday evening over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, but the storm could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents up and down the East Coast from Florida to Maine this weekend.

Florence is experiencing strong vertical wind shear and this will continue to impact the storm into Friday morning. The shear should relax Friday afternoon and Florence should re-intensify later Friday or Friday night.
Beyond Friday night, Florence will move into an area of more favorable conditions for strengthening and the tropical cyclone should intensify more this weekend, as it moves on a more northwesterly course.

Large swells will begin to affect Bermuda later Friday and portions of the U.S. East Coast this weekend, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip currents.

There is a lot of uncertainty with the exact track of Florence in the longer range. It is possible that Florence will track close enough to Bermuda to bring some impacts to the island around Tuesday of next week.

The National Hurricane Center says the risk of direct impacts along the U.S. East Coast next week has increased. However, there is still very large uncertainty in model forecasts of Florence's track.


Meanwhile, the remnants of Gordon continued to crawl slowly northwest across Arkansas Thursday night. The main impact from Gordon going forward will be heavy, flooding rainfall.

On average 1-2 additional inches of rain will fall to the east and northeast of where the low-level circulation center of Gordon tracks.

Gordon will become absorbed into a frontal boundary moving southeast during the weekend.

The added moisture Gordon brings to that front will lead to very heavy rainfall over parts of the Ohio Valley this weekend.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a broad area of low pressure is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system should become better organized and there's a fairly good

chance this system will become an organized tropical system sometime Friday or during the upcoming weekend. If it does become a tropical storm, it will take the name Helene.

---
Information from the National Hurricane Center, AccuWeather and Senior Meteorologist Michael Leseney

----------
