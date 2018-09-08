ACCUWEATHER ALERT

East Coast braces for Florence as storm strengthens

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The National Hurricane Center says Florence is becoming a "better organized" storm and states on the East Coast are preparing for the worst.

On Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and urged residents to use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster.

"We are entering the peak of hurricane season and we know well the unpredictability and power of these storms," Cooper said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster followed suit on Saturday to give his state time to prepare for the storm. He emphasized that no one knows when or where the storm will make landfall.

According to forecasters, Florence is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane near the southeastern U.S. coast, and the risk of direct impact continues to increase.



Although its path and magnitude remain unclear, it is moving in a northwestward direction. Its center will move over Caribbean islands Tuesday and will approach the East Coast Thursday.

The National Weather Service continues to stress that the storm's trajectory and intensity are uncertain.

RELATED: How to survive rip currents

Swells generated by Florence could cause dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding Saturday in areas including coastal Delaware and New Jersey, the National Weather Service said.
Information from this story was gathered from the National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center and the Associated Press.

